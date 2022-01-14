Northbridge Industrial Services’ (NBI) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON NBI traded up GBX 1.96 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 172.96 ($2.35). 13,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.11. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.70.
