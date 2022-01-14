Northbridge Industrial Services’ (NBI) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON NBI traded up GBX 1.96 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 172.96 ($2.35). 13,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.11. Northbridge Industrial Services has a twelve month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.70.

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

