Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.85.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

