NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 797,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. 316,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,320,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

