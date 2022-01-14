NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 2,420 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $112.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

