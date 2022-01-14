NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period.

FPX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 2,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,893. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $108.79 and a 12-month high of $137.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

