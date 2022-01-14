NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 294.91, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

