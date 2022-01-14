NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading 3% Higher

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.55. 2,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 494,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

