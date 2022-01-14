Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,314 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Nutrien worth $123,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. 117,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

