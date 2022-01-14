Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 88.5% in December

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE NKG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,959. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

