Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 89.1% in December

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NES stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 395,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,975. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

