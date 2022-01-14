NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.68.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.