Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.01. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.