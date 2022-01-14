NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Shares Down 3.6%

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) shares were down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 16,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

