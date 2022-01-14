NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

NXPI stock opened at $221.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $156.02 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

