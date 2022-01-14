O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

