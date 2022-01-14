O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.05.

Shares of FTNT opened at $307.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.55 and its 200 day moving average is $308.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.