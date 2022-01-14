O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,323,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,377,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

