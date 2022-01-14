O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

