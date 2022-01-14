Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Specifically, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,541 shares of company stock worth $16,002,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

