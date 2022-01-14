OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Up 238.7% in December

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 238.7% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.4 days.

OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$27.10 during trading on Friday. OCI has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

OCINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

