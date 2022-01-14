Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Up 36.8% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Oddz has a market cap of $10.81 million and $429,485.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.94 or 0.07679768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.51 or 0.99925759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00069448 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,204,997 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.