Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 9.79.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 4.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.09. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 4.58 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

