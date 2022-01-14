OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 474.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $24,659,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $16,825,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.57 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

