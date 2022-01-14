Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 25,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,612. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

