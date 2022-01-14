Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 25,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,612. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
