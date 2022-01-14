Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS: OPHLF):

1/12/2022 – Ono Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Ono Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Ono Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Ono Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Ono Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Ono Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. "

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF remained flat at $$24.62 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

