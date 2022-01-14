Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,110,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $95.16 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.