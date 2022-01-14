OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) PT Lowered to $3.00

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 200.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPGN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OpGen stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OpGen in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 502.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

