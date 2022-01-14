Oppenheimer Comments on Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

