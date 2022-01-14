Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. 567,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,022. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $89,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

