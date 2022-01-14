Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orange County Bancorp and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $377.71, suggesting a potential upside of 65.49%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.89 $11.10 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 38.45 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

