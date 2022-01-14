Orbitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $665,469.27 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $665,469.27 and approximately $365.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,028.70 or 1.00074177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00087844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00335828 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00438177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

