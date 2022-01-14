Orchard Therapeutics plc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

ORTX opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 205,326 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 326,207 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 964,379 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

