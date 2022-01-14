Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $810.63 million, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

