OrganiGram’s (OGI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC restated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.43.

OGI stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 9.92. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

