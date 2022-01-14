Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $32.63. 18,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,615. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

