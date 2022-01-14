Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. 60,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 74,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 76.79% and a negative net margin of 112.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orgenesis by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orgenesis by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orgenesis by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

