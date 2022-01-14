Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. 60,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 74,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 76.79% and a negative net margin of 112.03%.
Orgenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGS)
Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.
