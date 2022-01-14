Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Origin Materials stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 882,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,874. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

