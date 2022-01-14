Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $474,930.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00117462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

