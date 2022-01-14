Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.63% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $48.03 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

