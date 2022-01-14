Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 228 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $226.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

