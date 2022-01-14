Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 291.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

