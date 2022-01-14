Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.81 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

