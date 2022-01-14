Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Separately, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,886,000.

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

