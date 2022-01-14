Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in 3M by 22.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $181.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

