Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

OR stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,740,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 212,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.