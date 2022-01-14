Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$6.75. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Osisko Mining traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 494803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,264,150. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,516. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $105,400.

The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.05.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

