Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 57560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,574 shares of company stock worth $1,871,520.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth $76,000. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

