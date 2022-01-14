Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:OMI traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.24. 779,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,525. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

