Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.52. 154,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,951,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Specifically, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

