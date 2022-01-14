Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $121,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.55. 21,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,034. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

